The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh confirms all artistes had to take pay cut for upcoming season

Kapil Sharma is all set to return with his new season of the popular comedy chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show went off air earlier this year when Kapil decided to take a break for his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and their newborn son Trishaan. The upcoming season of the show will feature Kapil's old friends and famous comedians Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar. Bharti Singh who is currently hosting the reality show Dance Deewane 3 informed that she had to accept the pay cut of her usual remuneration for the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

While talking to TOI, Bharti said, "I guess everyone felt the pinch when they were asked to take a pay cut, and I was no exception. I also negotiated a lot over it. However, when I reflected on the recent times and what has unfolded in the last year, I realised itna kaam band ho gaya hai (work has stopped). TV and shows ko sponsors nahi mil rahe hain toh channels kahaan se paisa laayein."

She also added that she feels the technicians should get full payment even when artists don’t. “Itne saal hum ek channel par kaam karte hain aur woh hamaari har baat maante hain, toh aaj jab woh saamne se help maang rahe hain toh mujhe nahi lagta hai ki kisi bhi artiste ne mana kiya hoga (They listened to us and fulfilled all our requests and demands when things were fine. Now that they are asking for help, I don’t think anyone will say no). I know sabke paise cut rahe hain. I feel jo set pe technicians hain, unke paise nahi cut nahi karne chahiye. We are working together and trying our best to stay afloat. So, I don’t think anyone had an issue in taking a pay cut.”

Earlier, Kapil took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with his gang. "New beginning with all the old faces#tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon," he captioned the post.

The cast members of the show also received their shots of the COVID-19 vaccine before the show going on the floors.

Kapil, who will host the show, captioned the post "Are you vaccinated?" with the hashtags #vaccinated, #covid, #covid19, #2021, #tkss3, and #thekapilsharmashow.

The show will reportedly make a comeback in August on the Sony Entertainment Television channel.

