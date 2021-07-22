Nargis Fakhri's romantic trip to Italy with boyfriend Justin sets major couple goals; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NARGIS FAKHRI Nargis Fakhri's trip to Italy with boyfriend Justin sets couple vacation goals; see pics

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri recently took a trip with her boyfriend chef Justin Santos to Italy. The actress treated her fans and followers with a glimpse from her dreamy vacation. Taking to Instagram, Nargis shared a series of pictures. "Food is my Love Language. ...My dna said I’m 3.5% Italian so I’m embracing it’ #capri #italy #foodporn #lemonzu #ristorantemonzù #islandofcapri #italianfood #travel #food #foodnetwork #travelnetwork #jetsetter #lucnh #seafood #fresh #goodeats #fish #sea #ocean #michelinstarrestaurant," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

In the pictures, Nargis can be seen having a time of her life at Capri Island. From enjoying drinks and food with her beau in outdoor setting to having fun on the boat ride, Nargis's vacations pictures indeed scream happiness and good cheer. Nargis chose to wear breezy outfits, while Justin picked some casual attires for the trip.

Soon after her post, fans and followers showered their love on the couple in the comments section. Actress Lisa Haydon wrote, "Just so happy to see all your joy." One of the users wrote, "These photos make me happy." The other said, "You go girl enjoy all you can."

Earlier, Nargis had uploaded a video where Justin prepared a sumptuous dinner for her. In the Instagram clip, Justin prepares the meal as the table is set, and Nargis flashes a grin in anticipation. The couple had a movie night in, obviously, for we see a quick snapshot of the television screen with the Sean Penn-starrer "Mystic River" all set to play.

"When he loves to cook and you love to eat," wrote Nargis, as caption with the video clip, along with a bunch of emojis including laughter icons, folded hands, heart and chef icons.

On the professional front, Nargis made her debut in Bollywood with Rockstar (2011). She then went onto to feature in movies like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero and Azhar. She was last seen in the Netflix film Torbaaz, which was released last year.