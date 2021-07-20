Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUMONA CHAKRAVARTI The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti aka Bhuri not part of the new season?

Kapil Sharma is all set to return with his new season of the popular comedy chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show went off air earlier this year when Kapil decided to take a break for his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and their newborn son Trishaan. The upcoming season of the show will feature Kapil's old friends and famous comedians Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar.

As the shooting of the show will move ahead with its production, more comedians, actors, and writers are expected to get on board. On Sunday, Kapil took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with his gang. Fans were overjoyed to see the team. However, Sumona Chakravarti who portrays the role of Kapil's wife or his love interest in the show was missing from the pictures. This left the fans disappointed.

Her absence from the video shared by Archana Puran Singh also left netizens thinking that she is not part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

However, there's no confirmation from Sumona's side. In between all the certainty, there are reports that the makers and Sumona are currently in talks.

Reportedly, the show will make a comeback in August on the Sony Entertainment Television channel. The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia. When Kiku was asked about the show's return date, he told the portal that it is not fixed as yet, and "obviously the channel will also make an official announcement when the exact date is locked."

Also read: Kapil confirms return of The Kapil Sharma Show with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda; see FIRST pic

In March this year, Kapil and other cast members did auditions for new members. He said in a statement, "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment."