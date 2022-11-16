Talent Hunt Talent Show: Rahul Khan, Sahil Chaudhary bring biggest reality show of the country

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Filmmaker Rahul Khan and Ibadur Rehman to launch talent show

Filmmaker Rahul Khan and Ibadur Rehman (Sahil Chaudhary) are all set to bring one of the biggest talent hunt-based reality show called Talent India Talent Hunt. Considering the huge untapped talent in the country, the owners of Lulumolu Entertainment have conceptualized the one of its kind reality show which will not just look for the best talent but will also do everything to promote them. There have been many reality shows in India that provide a platform to the artists but once the show comes to an end, no one knows where the artist is.

However, Talent India Talent Hunt will not only provide a huge platform to the best talent of India, but will also not stop until the artist gets a deserving launch as well.

Rahul Khan and Sahil Chaudhary's show will look for artists from every nook and corner of the nation. The auditions will be online which means that anyone from any city or village in the nation will get an opportunity to present their talent. To participate, visit www.Lulumolu.com, click on the banner of Talent India Talent Hunt and register yourself for the audition. Moreover, the reality show is not limited to a specific talent but will cover 3 arts i.e. acting, singing and dancing.

Once the auditions are complete, the selected candidates will move on to the next rounds which will be telecasted on TV. Keeping in mind that only the public decides whether an artist is good or not, the voting lines will be kept open for the audience.

At the end of the show, 3 contestants will be rewarded. The top contestant will be given a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs, the runner-up will be rewarded with Rs 1.5 lakhs, the second runner-up will be given Rs 1.5 lakhs.

The celebrity judges of Talent India Talent Hunt are yet to be finalised. The show will be directed by Rahul Khan. The show will jointly produced by Paris Entertainment India and Lulumolu Entertainment.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Captain Sajid Khan expels Archana Gautam from kitchen duties, duo gets into an ugly fight

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Nov 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Gautam, Shalin, Tina, Soundarya nominated for elimination

Also Read: Drishyam 2: When and Where to watch Ajay Devgn's crime-thriller, Review, Box Office, Book Ticket Online

Latest Entertainment News