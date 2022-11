Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SYED__MUSAIF Bigg Boss 16 Nov 15 LIVE

In Today's episode, best friends Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chaudhary are seen getting into an ugly spat. Archana comments on Priyanka, "maa-baap ne sikhaya nahi kya khana banana". The statement offends Priyanka and Ankit is also seen intervening in the conversation. Today the contestants also deck up themselves for the nominations. Soundarya nominates Tina and calls her fake following the path Shalin also nominates Gautam and claims that even Bigg has called Gautam fake.

