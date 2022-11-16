Bigg Boss 16: Captain Sajid Khan expels Archana Gautam from kitchen duties, duo gets into an ugly fight

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANKITGUPTAFANS Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam's fight

Bigg Boss house has been in total turmoil since Archana Gautam re-entered the show. Housemates were expecting Archana to be a little well-behaved after she was kicked out of the show because of her violent behaviour but clearly the case is totally different. Ever since Archana came back she has been locking horns with every contestant. In a recent promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Archana is seen arguing with Sajid Khan over kitchen duties.

Being the new captain of the house, Sajid asks Archana to adhere to the duties allotted to her but she argues and commands him to distribute the duties to other contestants. This ignites Sajid and he kicks out Archana of the kitchen. He furiously shouts at Archana and says, "Archana out of the kitchen now". We have all seen Archana to be very possessive of the Kitchen and in the last episode also she got into a heated argument with Priyanka Choudhary over cooking issues. She also comments on Priyanka's upbringing by saying, " Maa Baap ne kuch nh sikhaya kya?".

Watch the promo here:

In the promo, Archana is also seen getting into an ugly spat with Shiv Thakare with whom she earlier had a violent fight and was even kicked out of the show due to the same. Now again, Shiv was seen saying, "tu shaam tak royegi", and he also pulled out Archana's wardrobe to which Archana shouts, "tere kapde phaar dungi". Even Priyanka also intervenes into the conversation and starts an ugly fight. Archana is one of those contestants of Bigg Boss who has been seen fighting with almost every housemate in this season.

Though she is safe from the nominations this week, keeping in mind her ruthless behaviour it seems she will be the highly-voted contestant for eviction the next week. Well, for the unversed, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma have been nominated for eviction this week. ‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday - Sunday at 9.30 PM only on Colors and Voot.

