Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda leaves the show after 14 years | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@APNADESHNO1 Stills from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The famous long-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees another exit after Raj Anadkat aka Tapu left the show last month. Now the director of TMKOC Malav Rajda has quit the show after a journey of 14 years. The comedy sitcom has been under the radar since the lead characters have been quitting the serial. The exit of big characters like Disha Vakani aka Dayaben and Shailesh Lodha who played the character of Taarak Mehta left the fans disappointed.

While there have been rumors of Malav quitting the show due to differences with the producers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the director has clarified that his decision of leaving the show is purely because he wants to "get out of his comfort zone" and "grow creatively". talking to Hindustan Times, Malav shared, "After doing the show for 14 years, I thought I had gone into a comfort zone. I thought to grow creatively it’s best to move out and challenge myself. If you are set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team but it’s always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house".

"These 14 years have been the most beautiful years of my life. I not only earned fame and money but also got my life partner Priya Ahuja from this show", the director further shared. Priya Ahuja plays the role of Rita reporter in the show. The two met on the sets of the show and fell in love with each other. Priya and Malav tied the knot on November 19, 2011.

Started in 2008, the SAB TV show is the longest-running show on Indian television. However, it has seen several changes in its cast due to actors leaving the show. Raj Anandkat, Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, ​and Gurucharan Singh are some of the actors who quit the show. The show’s fans are still waiting for Disha Vakani to return to the show in the role of Dayaben.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare's family blasts at Vikkas Manaktala's wife Gunjan for THIS reason | Find out

Also Read: Shark Tank India season 2: Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal & Vineeta Singh lash out at pitchers as they change game

Latest Entertainment News