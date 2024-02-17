Surbhi Chandna celebrates bachelorette party with Ishqbaaaz co-stars | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Surbhi Chandna celebrates bachelorette party with Ishqbaaaz co-stars

Well-known TV actress Surabhi Chandna is soon going to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma. Everyone is aware of Surbhi Chandna's professional life, but the actress always kept her personal life a secret. She has been dating Karan Sharma for the last 13 years. A few days before the wedding announcement, she had confirmed her relationship with Karan.

She was recently seen enjoying a bachelorette party with her friends a few days before the wedding. The actress has shared many glimpses of her bachelorette party on social media. Ishqbaaaz actors Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh left no stone unturned to make the bride-to-be feel special.

The bridesmaid gave a surprise to the bride-to-be

Surbhi Chandna enjoyed a bachelorette party with her friends 11 days before the wedding. Friends, including TV actors Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh, had planned a lovely surprise for bride-to-be Surbhi. They made the bride-to-be feel special by decorating the room with balloons and serving cakes and cupcakes. The Ishqbaaaz cast also shot funny video with Surbhi.

Surabhi Chandna danced with her brother-in-law

After enjoying the party in the room with friends, Surbhi Chandna made a splash in the restaurant. Surbhi's bachelorette party included the entire star cast of Ishqbaaaz. On the one hand, Surbhi wore a yellow-coloured floral side-cut dress, while all the bridesmaids added a touch of glamor in black outfits. In a video, Surbhi can be seen dancing to the song 'Banno' with on-screen brother-in-law Omkara aka Kunal Jai Singh.

Let us tell you that Surbhi Chandna will marry her businessman fiancé Karan Sharma on March 1st. The wedding will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan. A few days ago, Surbhi had told that there would be no reception party after the marriage.

​

​