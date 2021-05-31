Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOVINDA_8089_ANMIKA Super Dancer 4: Govinda reunites with Neelam Kothari; dance to tunes of Pehle Pehle Pyar Ki | WATCH

The dance reality show Super Dancer is receiving a lot of praise and appreciation from the audience. The show has been witnessing a host of celebrities gracing the sets. This weekend Bollywood actors Govinda and Neelam Kothari will reunite after twenty years on the show. Neelam's husband and actor Samir Soni took to his Instagram and shared a small clip from the episode.

Sharing the video, Samir wrote, "And the 20 year wait is finally over. @neelamkotharisoni @govinda_herono1.”

In the video Neelam and Govinda can be seen dancing to the tunes of Pehle Pehle Pyar Ki from their film Ilzaam. Just like their sizzling chemistry was loved by their fans in 1986 when the film was released, similarly this time too the fans cannot stop being in awe.

Many fans commented on Samir's post and rooted for Neelam and Govinda. One of the users wrote, "Wow, finally they invited Neelam, l was often felt that why don't the reality show maker invite her, she was a baby doll of this film industry, and Govinda - Neelam was my favorite pair. I am so happy, and eagerly waiting for the show." The other wrote, "Omg!!! Such lovely memories of those days" Actor Gaurav Gera also commented on the post, "Wowwwww."

For the unversed, Govinda had once made headlines for being in love with Neelam head-over-heels. It was a one-sided love story as Neelam never reciprocated. Neelam and Govinda have worked in more than 14 films together.

Also read: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Suniel Shetty gets teary-eyed as contestants perform on Sandese Aate Hai

Talking about Suoer Dancer Chapter 4, the show is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty returned to the show after her family tested Covid positive earlier this month. Diva Malaika Arora had filled in her shoes on the show.