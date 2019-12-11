Splitsvilla 12: Watch contestants eating ‘Pyaar Ke Laddoo’ in Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha's show

What is love without some nok-jhok? Similarly, what is Splitsvilla without some complications and twists and turns? Every week, the Splitsvillans are leaving no stone unturned to fight their way to the top. This week, it’s no different! The viewers will see some heated arguments between Hridya and Bhavya, Ashish and Piyush- as they gear up for a tough fight till the finale!

Rannvijay and Sunny Leone introduce the task – Pyaar ke Laddoo to the Splitsvillians, where the couples have to eat two laddoos made of Methi and Chillies and remove the almond inside it. The task requires the couples to finish the laddoos as fast as they can and get the maximum number of almonds to ultimately win the challenge. Stay tuned to know who eats all the ‘Pyaar Ke Laddoos’ and prove their true love?

Watch MTV Splitsvilla X2, every Friday at 7 PM only on MTV.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News