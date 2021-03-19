'Some people don't want Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to be together,' says Vindu Dara Singh

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANITHA_DAVIS Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who was recently seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's connection has spilled the beans about the most popular duo on the small screen- Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, lovingly called Sidnaaz by their fans. The actor has been a close friend of Shukla after he strongly supported him during his BB journey. However, he claims that he hasn't met Shehnaaz. Sidnaaz fans are often seen quizzing Vindu about the duo's chemistry and asking for a hint about their relationship status. In a recent interview with ETimes, Vindu revealed that Sidharth and Shehnaaz have a soft corner for each other.

Asked about his equation with Shehnaaz Gill, Vindu Dara Singh revealed, "let me clarify that I haven't met Shehnaaz Gill after Bigg Boss 14 culminated. It's all wrong when it is reported that she has come to my place."

He further revealed that Sidharth and Shehnaaz share a good bond but he doesn't know if they are in love. He even said that some people don't want the duo to be together. He said, "Sidharth and Shehnaaz definitely have a soft corner for each other. But I really don't know if they are in love. I am in touch with Sidharth but we never talk about such things. We both know that if we call each other and ask something to be done, the other person will definitely comply."

"If Siddharth and Shehnaaz are destined to marry, we would love that. There are also some people who don't want them to be together. Let Sidharth and Shehnaaz decide it for themselves. It's their life, after all."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is in Canada these days shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla has recently wrapped up his first web series Broken But Beautiful 3. He will be seen alongside Sonia Rathee.

In the show, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Agastya while Sonia Rathee will play Rumi. The Bigg Boss 13 winner in an interview revealed that he will be playing a play director and the story will chronicle the love journey of Agastya and Rumi.