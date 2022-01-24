Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PALAKTIWARI/IBRAHIMALIKHAN Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari shares bold pics on Insta, fans ask, 'Ibrahim Ke Saath Kya Chalu Hai?'

TV actress Shweta Tiwari's stunning daughter Palak Tiwari clearly know how to make the heads turn. Be it her Instagram pictures or her Bijli Bijli song, Palak through her 'adaa' has left everyone wanting for more. Yet again, she left the jaw dropped with her recent Instagram pictures in which the young beauty was seen a tiny off-shoulder tube top with a frilly mini skirt. She completed her fiery look with that of a lipstick shade matching with her attire and loosely tousled hair. Alongside the picture she shared, Palak wrote in the caption, "Sun was super cooperative @chrisrathore.photo." As soon as she shared the post, fans went gaga and complimented Palak for her bold avatar. Not only this but there were many who asked her about what's brewing with Ibrahim Ali Khan!

A user wrote, "So beautiful," while a person commented, "Stunning as always." There were many who dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section. However, Netizens even asked her about her alleged relationship with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim. A person quipped, "#IbrahimAliKhan ke saath kya chalu hai didi? Bdw looking great together ahhh," while another one said, "Dinner date kar rahi hai aj kal. Face kyu chupa rahi thi. Lol."

Have a look at Palak's pictures here:

For those unversed, Ibrahim and Palak were recently clicked outside a restaurant on Friday. As soon as they stepped out, Palak was seen hiding her face while sitting in the car. Since then, many have been wondering whether the youngsters are dating in real life.

Meanwhile, a report in Bollywoodlife read, "First, they went to a popular eatery and spent some time there and later they hopped on to another restaurant and then the paparazzi learnt that it was them. Palak and Ibrahim are good friends and they were out just like usual friends go for dinners. However, Palak is a little private person she never wants her personal life to be out in the media and the same goes with Ibrahim."

Further, the report added, "If Ibrahim and Palak went together on a dinner that doesn’t mean they are dating each other. They are too young to fall into a relationship. For now, they are just enjoying their friendship and now it’s too quick to run to a conclusion of them dating each other. They like to spend time with each other and their privacy should be respected."

Well, if their dating reports turn out to be true, then they will surely make a cute pair!

Meanwhile, Palak was last seen in Harrdy Sandhu's Punjabi track. Next up, she is awaiting the release of her debut film Rosie The Saffron Chapter. While for Ibrahim, he is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

