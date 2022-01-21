Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RUPALIGANGULY/HARSHADCHOPDA BARC TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa continues to rule, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's position will surprise you

BARC TRP Report Week 2: Every week on Thursday, Television viewers get to see how their favourite show performed thanks to BARC's TRP chart. With new shows coming up, the excitement increases even more. This week was no different as everyone was hoping to see their favourite daily soap and reality show in the list of top 5. For those who have been following this show since the beginning, they'll be excited to know that yet again Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has taken the top spot. On the other hand, shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kumkum Bhagya have also made their mark this time. Just in case you are not well versed with the positions, check out the full BARC TRP report of Week 2 of the year 2022 to find out if your favourite show made it to the top!

1. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey's show Anupamaa which has been going quite strong came on the first spot with 4.0 million viewership ratings.

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show starring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant saw a huge jump and secured the second spot with 3.1 million viewership impressions.

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma earned the third position with as many as 2.9 million viewership impressions.

4. Imlie/ Yeh Hai Chahatein

Gladly, there was a tie at the fourth position. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein got 2.8 million viewership impressions. Similar were the viewership of Imlie featuring Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh.

5. Kumkum Bhagya

The popular show that has been running for over years now recorded a TRP of 2.4 million viewership impressions and managed to grab the fifth position this week.