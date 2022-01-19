Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHREYASTALPADE Did you know Shreyas Talpade dubbed Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa? Know about Baahubali & others

Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of his latest release and Sukumar directorial 'Pushpa: The Rise.' The film has been announced a blockbuster and has even been released in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi) on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Even after a month of its release on the theatres and the surge in COVID cases, the film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna continues to have a strong run. Looking at its success, the makers of Allu Arjun's other massive hit film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' have decided to release the movie's Hindi version in cinemas on the occasion of Republic Day. With South films being released in Hindi, have you ever wondered who is the Hindi voice behind the stars?

In case you are unversed, here's a compiled list of all the artists who have dubbed in Hindi for these biggest South blockbusters released in recent times!

1. Shreyas Talpade behind Allu Arjun in Pushpa:

also read: Janhvi Kapoor's post-COVID vacation is all about swimsuits, sunsets, friends & pasta. See pics

Allu Arjun's voice in the Hindi version of Pushpa has been given by Shreyas Talpade. He recently shared a tweet to thank fans for all the love they've got. He wrote, "THANK YOUUUU FOR YOUR LOVE! I am beyond happy with the kind of response my voice has gotten in #PushpaHindi Keep the love coming. @alluarjun kya Record dhamaka hai! #Pushpa...jhukkega nahi and blockbuster numbers...rukkega nahiii (sic)."

2. Sharad Kelkar behind Prabhas in Baahubali:

Sharad who happens to be a popular actor in the Television world has given his voice to Prabhas in the Hindi version of blockbuster hit Baahubali. Apart from this, Sharad has also given his voice in films like-- Mad Max: Fury Road, Exodus: Gods and Kings, The Return of Xander Cage, X-Men Apocalypse, Guardians of the Galaxy.

3. Manoj Pandey for Rana Daggubati in Baahubali:

Manoj Pandey has given his voice while dubbing for Rana Daggubati. He has lent his voice to the actor in movies like Baahubali, Krishna Ka Badla, and others.

4. Rajesh Kava for Dhanush:

Rajesh Kava has lent his voice to Dhanush for the Hindi dubbed versions of his films like-- Thanga Magan, Singam II, Lingaa I, and Brahmotsavam.

5. Sanket Mhatre for Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu:

also read: Shah Rukh Khan shares first post on Instagram after Aryan Khan’s drug case, fans say 'King is back'

Sanket Mhatre, one of the popular voiceover artists has been the Hindi voice behind Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR. He gave his voice to Mahesh Babu in films like The Real Tevar, The Real Tiger, and Encounter Shankar.