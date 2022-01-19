Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHAHRUKHKHAN Shah Rukh Khan shares first post on Instagram after Aryan Khan’s drug case, fans say 'King is back'

The second half of 2021 was quite difficult for Shah Rukh Khan since his son Aaryan Khan was mired in an alleged drug bust in October. After a four-month-long break, the superstar finally returned on Instagram on Wednesday. Taking to the social media application, SRK posted a commercial for an electronic brand that also featured his wife Gauri Khan. The advertisement begins with SRK driving a luxury car to reach a lavish bungalow. He makes himself comfortable on a couch and switches on a rollable television. Soon after, Gauri comes and the two sit together and watch TV.

In just less than an hour, the post garnered more than 6 lakh views. Fans became extremely happy to see Shah Rukh back in action. "Woaaah. This made my day," a netizen commented. "Our king Khan is back," another one wrote. A person commented, “Very happy to see your post. I love you" while someone else said, "Good to see SRK's post after so long... Love SRK always."

The commercial post was shared along with a caption that read, "Very few times you associate with a product that has such a harmony of art and technology." Have a look:

SRK's last post on Instagram was dated September 19, 2021. He shared a picture of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wrote, "May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!"

Speaking about Aryan, he was subsequently released on bail after spending 28 days at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, but his time behind bars had led to a political storm outside. He was exempted from his weekly appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) by the Bombay High Court.

Coming back to SRK, he resumed the shoot of his next project 'Pathan' on December 2 after Aryan's bail. The project also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh's last screen appearance was in 2018 film Zero.