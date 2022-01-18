Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/GURURANDHAWA/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan to collaborate with Iulia Vantur, Guru Randhawa for new song 'Main Chala'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has previously impressed us with not just his acting but also his voice is all set to feature in a new music video. The 'Dabangg' actor will be seen flaunting his acting skills in singer Guru Randhawa's new song 'Main Chala'. Female vocals of the track have been lent by Iulia Vantur, and the female artist who will be featuring alongside Salman is Pragya Jaiswal. On Tuesday, Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans. Not just him but even Pragya made the announcement on her social media handle.

"Love will be in air with #MainChala! Song releasing on 22nd January. Stay Tuned," Guru Randhawa wrote. He tagged Salman Khan and Pragya in the comments.

While for Pragya, she wrote, "#MainChala will make your heart skip a beat! Song releasing on 22nd January. Stay Tuned."

Produced by Salma Khan, the romantic track will be out on January 22.

Singer Guru Randhawa recently impressed his fans after delivering the super hit track 'Dance Meri Rani' composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag. The song marked the second collaboration of the singer with actress Nora Fatehi who previously featured in his song 'Naach Meri Raani.'

Guru is known for chartbuster tracks like 'Lahore', 'High Rated Gabru', 'Ishare Tere' and the most recent 'Dance Meri Rani'.