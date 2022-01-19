Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor's post-COVID vacation is all about swimsuits, sunsets, friends & pasta. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor, a few days back, left her fans worried with her COVID positive report. Well now, the actress is enjoying her vacation after recovering from the infection. She head out for a getaway with her bunch of friends and shared the update in the form of Instagram pictures. In the same, the 'Roohi' actress can be seen posing on the edge of the pool wearing a black monokini. There were several other pictures in which she was seen enjoying the sun with her best friend Tanisha Santoshi. The group was also seen relishing some amazing food as a picture showed a big table with food items like pasta, spaghetti, salad and a lot more.

Alongside the candid pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Eudaimonia" (Greek word for a state of happiness). Just a day before, she treated everyone with sizzling pictures in the pool in which Janhvi was seen wearing a yellow bikini. She captioned the same as, "Arcadia - finding my way back to ya."

Have a look at her posts here:

Even Tanisha shared pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote alongside, "Came along for the drive."

Earlier, Janhvi issued a statement in which she informed her followers about her and Khushi's health update. After completing home isolation, the two sisters have now finally tested negative. "Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every day got better," she wrote.

Janhvi also urged everyone to take proper care of themselves. "The only way to protect ourselves from the virus is to mask up and vaccinate. Take care everyone," she added.

On the professional front, Janhvi will next be seen in the film 'Mili' which is produced by her father Boney Kapoor. The survival thriller is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and happens to be the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. It also features-- Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.