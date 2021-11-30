Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHWETATIWARI/PALAKTIWARI Shweta Tiwari, daughter Palak shares inside videos from Reyansh's 5th birthday celebration. Seen yet?

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular names in the Television industry. The actress is known for a variety of roles she has played onscreen and also for the reality shows she has participated into. Not only this but her personal life has always been under the scrutiny of her fans. Be it her divorce with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary or fight with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, everything has been dicussed about her. Similary, her kids-- daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh also remain in the limelight. Yet again, a similar scenario took place when the actress celebrated her little one's 5th birthday on November 28. Taking to Instagram, she shared inside videos and pictures from the celebration that in no time went viral on the internet.

Reyansh happens to be Shweta's second born with second husband Abhinav Kohli. Wishing his doting son on his special day, Shweta shared a trending reel in the beginning of which the mother-son duo can be seen sitting still. As soon as the song, Banna Re plays in the background, they start moving clarifying that's it's a video and not a picture.

Captioning the same, Shweta wrote, "Happy Birthday to My Khushi ka katora… #nanhayatri #trending #reels #trendingreels."

A lot of birthday wishes came pouring in the comments section. Actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Happy birthday to this lil cutie." His wife Teejay Sidhu commented, "Happy happy birthday, baby boy!! Lots of love and hugs to you, Reyansh!" Actress Sara Khan commented, "Alle." Shweta shared Daljiet Kaur's birthday wish that read, "One day late post but still Happy Birthday to my cuteheart Reyansh May you make your mom proud my love and have a super happy and a super healthy looooooooong life !!"

Image Source : INSTA Daljiet Kaur's wish for Reyansh

Not just Shweta but even Reyansh's elder sister Palak shared inside boomerang videos and pictures from his birthday celebration. She wrote alongside in the caption, "It’s my BHAI KA BDAY."

For those unversed, Shweta won a court battle against Abhinav in October this year. She got Reyansh's custody and Abhinav getting visitation rights.

On the professional front, Palak is currently basking in the sucess of her latest Punjabi song 'Bijlee Bijlee' sung by Harrdy Sandhu. Apart from this many are also awaiting her Bollywood debut which will happen with Vivek Oberoi's film Rosie- The Saffron Chapter.

