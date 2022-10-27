Shilpa Shinde mocks Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit & Nora Fatehi for irrational judging in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPASHINDE Shilpa Shinde mocks Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit & Nora

Shilpa Shinde is one of the most prominent celebrities in Telly Town. Known for her role as Angoori in the serial, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, the actress has garnered a massive fan base over the years. She recently appeared on the dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and got evicted after a few weeks. She also makes headlines time and again due to good and bad reasons. The actress is now making waves on the internet after she dropped videos mocking the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

On Wednesday, Shinde took to her Instagram account and shared two videos, taking a direct dig at Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi. In the clips, the actress criticises the judges' comments and questions Karan Johar whether he will give a Dharma Productions film to any competitor from the three-minute performance. According to her, nobody would become a choreographer after winning the trophy because every celebrity on the show is an artist and comparisons to other contestants are unfair. She continued to chastise the judges, asking if they would honour the contestants with an Oscar or a National Award. She emphasised that an artist only has three days to prepare for a three-minute performance and questioned what more could be accomplished in that time.

After she posted the clips, several fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Completely agree with you!! Who knows where they get most of these judges from that do not meet the criteria of the role as a judge." Another user commented, "Because of this attitude you disappeared after biggboss." A third user wrote, "She has problems with everyone, have some diginity lady." A user also wrote, "Very well said..Judges should give respect to the contestants..They all are doing hard work...By getting such harsh comments they will only get demotivated...So judges should give respect to the contestant."

However, this is not the first time the actress has been involved in a controversy. Earlier, she left Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai after a disagreement with the producers. She blamed them for creating a hostile environment on site and torturing her mentally. The producers issued a legal notice to her, and they engaged in a protracted legal dispute. Moreover, she accused them of showing favouritism on the set. She walked off the show because of the conflicts, despite the show giving her unparalleled fame.

