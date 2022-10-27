OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Oct 28): Indian Predator, The Good Nurse & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend

OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Oct 28): The last weekend of October has thrillers, crime dramas, teenage romance and comedies on the platter of various OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, Zee5 and others. While the theaters are loaded with movie-goers watching Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn's Thank God, the OTT platforms have shows like Indian Predator, The Good Nurse and Flames S3 among others. So get ready to have a thrilling Halloween weekend with the list of OTT movies and web shows here.

Indian Predator: Murder In a Courtroom

The new crime documentary series is the third installment in the Indian Predator series. It latest season is based on a murderer and rapist Akku Yadav who committed a number of crimes over a decade. He died after a number of women marched into the courtroom during his 2004 court hearing and killed him with stones and sharp objects.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 28 October, 2022

Directed by: Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni

Language: Hindi

The Good Nurse

The Good Nurse is an adaptation of Charles Graeber's book "The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder". The movie tells the true story of nurse Charles Cullen (played by Eddie Redmayne), who is widely believed to be the most prolific serial killer in the recorded history, and his co-worker (Jessica Chastain) who brought him to justice.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 26 October, 2022

Directed by: Tobias Lindholm

Language: English

Jhansi (Telugu series)

Telugu web series Jhnasi portrays actor Raj Arjun as the villain 'Caleb'. It also stars Anjali, Chandini Chowdary, Aadarsh Balakrishna among others. Jhansi shows how a fearless lady cop tackles a life-threatening situation after losing her memory. She battles the demons of the past in this high-octane action series.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date – 27 October, 2022

Directed by: Thiru, Ganesh Kaarthic

Language: Telugu

Flames S3

Starring Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles, Flames is back with season 3. Inspired by the eponymous popular game of love among school kids back in the 1990s, "Flames" follows the story of Rajat (Sahore) and Ishita (Maniktala) who first meet at a tuition centre and develop feelings for each other. The third season sees Rajat and Ishita dealing with the new and bigger challenges and obstacles as they enter a mature phase in their relationship, a press release stated.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date – 28 October, 2022

Directed by: Divyanshu Malhotra

Language: Hindi

Naane Varuven/ Nene Vastunna

Naane Varuven features actor Dhanush in double role. The psychological action thriller released theatrically on September 29. Also starring Yogi Babu, Indhuja Ravichandran, and Elli AvrRam, the story of the film revolves around a deja vu effect between two lookalikes.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – 27 October, 2022

Directed by: Selvaraghavan

Language: Tamil

Departure (Season 3)

The series stars Archie Panjabi, an Emmy Award winner in the lead role, of Kendra Malley. When Flight 716 disappears over the Atlantic Ocean, Kendra Malley, who is devastated by the recent death of her husband, is selected to lead the team investigating the crash. With the whole world watching, her team races to find the missing aircraft and rescue the possible survivors.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – 28 October, 2022

Directed by: T. J. Scott

Language: English

Happy Bingewatching!

