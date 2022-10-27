OTT Films for Halloween 2022: Bhoot Bhulaiyaa 2, Stree and other horror-comedy thrillers to watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Films for Halloween 2022

OTT Films for Halloween 2022: The time for spooky and horror movies is here as it is Halloween. It is believed that on this day, the souls of the dead return to their homes. This year, Halloween is being celebrated on October 31. People all over the world dress up in costumes and lit bonfires to celebrate with their close ones. Watching horror movies is another exciting way to celebrate Halloween. The high-octane thrilling sequences of such films alongside their parallel humorous side make horror comedies the favorite of many.

If you’re looking for an enthralling fun watch over the Halloween weekend, here are some must-watch movies to catch across Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5 and other OTT platforms.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa defined the genre of horror comedy for people across the country back in 2005. The sequel of the franchise returned in 2022 starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film was a major success at the box office and revolves around strangers Reet and Ruhan who cross paths as their journey leads to an abandoned mansion and a dreaded spirit who has been trapped for 18 years.

This spooky film has hilarious sequences that will leave viewers in splits. Fans can catch this captivating blockbuster film on Netflix.

Stree

Stree is based on the people of the town Chanderi, who live under constant fear of Stree, the spirit of a woman who attacks men at night during festivals. Vicky, along with his friends, decides to unravel the mystery. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. Stree is a spooky riot with hilarious circumstances as events unfold leading to battling the demons of the city. The film can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Go Goa Gone

Go Goa Gone is set upon three friends who decide to visit an isolated island for a rave party. The next morning they find themselves not only stranded but also surrounded and hunted by flesh-eating zombies. This fun adventure film stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Vir Das as they venture out on a hysterical adventure for survival. Fans can watch Go Goa Gone only on Eros Now.

Bhoot Police

Ghostbuster brothers Vibhooti and Chiraunji are assigned a seemingly ordinary case of hunting down demonic spirits in a remote village. However, they soon realise that there is nothing ordinary about this case as they battle daunting demons in a hilarious manner. Bhoot Police stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Fans can watch the film on Disney Plus Hotstar

Roohi

Roohi is based on Bhawra and Kattanni as they kidnap Roohi on the orders of Guniya Bhai, who wants to marry her off to his client. However, things take a paranormal turn when they realize that Roohi is possessed by a demon. Her charm appeals to Kattanni thus beginning a hilarious and cute love adventure. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Jahnvi Kapoor & Varun Sharma in pivotal roles and can be streamed on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhanth Chaturvedi starrer horror comedy Phone Bhoot is all set to release on November 4. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is said to be loaded with comedy with a pinch of horror.

Happy Halloween 2022!

