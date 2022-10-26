Cabinet of Curiosities Twitter Review & Reactions: Netflix horror series from Del Toro is a Halloween gift

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CABINETOFCURIOSITIESTV Cabinet of Curiosities is streaming on Netflix

Cabinet of Curiosities Twitter Review & Reactions: Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has managed to offer the best Halloween gift to the fans with his Netflix horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. The eight-part show has started to stream recently and fans of the genre are finding it really good. One can trust Del Toro to deliver in the horror genre. He has mastered practical effects and special makeup in Pan’s Labyrinth and Hellboy and now brings his spooky sensibilities to OTT.

Cabinet of Curiosities: What is the new show about?

Cabinet of Curiosities is a curation of eight unprecedented and genre-defining sinister narratives meant to challenge traditional notions of horror, ranging from the macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy. Two of the eight tales are original works by del Toro. many other prominent directors in the genre are also associated with the series. The first two episodes from the series- LOT 36 and Graveyard Rats- are now streaming and have impressed the fans a lot.

About Cabinet of Curiosities episodes

Episode 1 LOT 36: A story about a man (Tim Blake Nelson) who buys a storage unit to pay off a debt collector, but gets much more than he bargained for.

Episode 2 Graveyard Rats: A story of a cemetery caretaker-turned-grave robber (David Hewlett) who becomes locked in a battle of wills with the titular rodents.

Cabinet of Curiosities Twitter Reactions

Halloween is around and fans of the horror genre have been spooked by Cabinet of Curiosities. Reacting to the new show, meant for the season, one Twitter user said, "I was blown away by the first two of episodes of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Incredibly strong and gruesome horror anthology in the E.C. vein, bolstered by great monster design work by Guy Davis and liberal amounts of humour and gore. A gift to me especially (sic)."

Another one said, "First two episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities were both solid. Graveyard Rats made me incredibly claustrophobic (sic)."

Check out more reactions to Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix below.

