Monday, October 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. House of The Dragon Season Finale: Vhagar becomes most-hated in series, netizens can't stand him

House of The Dragon Season Finale: Vhagar becomes most-hated in series, netizens can't stand him

House of The Dragon Season Finale: The HBO epic series has concluded with the tenth episode and netizens are losing it over Aemond and his dragon Vhagar.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2022 10:02 IST
House of The Dragon
Image Source : TWITTER/HOTDFANS Aemond and Vhagar are competing for most-hated series characters

The story contains major spoilers for House of The Dragon episode 10: The Black Queen

House of The Dragon Season Finale: The last episode of HBO original series House of The Dragon was aired on Monday morning. Now, fans will have to wait for a couple of years till the new season drops. The stakes were building slowly throughout the season and finally, it came to an epic conclusion with the finale. Social media users have been sharing their opinion on the episode and many are upset with what has transpired between the two dragons: Vhagar and Arrax. 

Vhagar upsets fans

The war was afoot in the previous episode of House of The Dragon. In the latest episode, Vhagar, ridden by Aemond Targaryen was seen maneuvering in the air and chasing behind Arrax, ridden by Lucerys Velaryon aka Luke. While Arrax and Luke were searching for Vhagar in the clouds, the biggest dragon ate Arrax and Luke alive and tore them into pieces. Aemond did not intend for this to happen and only desired Luke's eye. Aemond's eye was cut off by Luke in one of the earlier episodes. As Luke and Arrax were killed by Aemond and Vhagar, many flooded social media with hate-filled comments. 

Read: House of The Dragon best characters ranked: Daemon, King Viserys to Alicent and Rhaenyra

Why Vhagar?

Both Aemond and Luke are less-experienced riders of the dragon. Vhagar took charge and ate Luke and Arrax. At one point in the series, Vhagar was the most-liked dragon. After the last episode of season 1, the tide has shifted and he has suddenly become the most-hated character of the show. King Viserys words, "The idea we control the dragons is an illusion" are also ringing true. 

Read: House of The Dragon: Mysterious illness causing King Viserys' 'decay' revealed by creator

Related Stories
House of the Dragon: Lannister to Velaryon, 6 most prestigious houses of Westeros you must know

House of the Dragon: Lannister to Velaryon, 6 most prestigious houses of Westeros you must know

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey marries Marc Menchaca, Sophie Turner & Peter Dinklage attend

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey marries Marc Menchaca, Sophie Turner & Peter Dinklage attend

House of the Dragon finale leaks online, HBO 'aggressively' monitoring & pulling down pirated videos

House of the Dragon finale leaks online, HBO 'aggressively' monitoring & pulling down pirated videos

All episodes of House of The Dragon season 1 are streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India. 

 

  

    

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News