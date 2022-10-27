Yashoda Trailer OUT! Samantha Ruth Prabhu promises intense action thriller with fierce stunts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@__GIRDHAR Yashoda Trailer out

The trailer of 'Yashoda' is finally out and the talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen breaking all the norms as a pregnant lady. A buzz was already created after the teaser release and now the trailer promises an action-packed thriller. Sridevi Films took to its official Twitter handle to share the trailer. The post read, "Behold the adrenaline rush @Samanthaprabhu2's intensely emotional & action-packed #YashodaTrailer out now". In the trailer, Samantha is informed by a doctor that she is expecting and must take care of herself. The trailer includes several scenes of her doing stunts. She was also seen crying and holding her growing baby bump in one scene. The movie will hit the theatres on 11 November 2022.

Watch the trailer here:

Earlier after the actress dropped the teaser, netizens went berserk over her intense acting skills. Fans started pouring love and started commenting on her post., A user wrote, "I'm going to watch #Yashoda FDFS just for you @Samanthaprabhu2! I have very very high expectations for this movie!! It will be a sure shot blockbuster! I didn't sleep yesterday night as I was soo eagerly waiting for this update". A netizen wrote, "Love you to the core. Hoping for your strong comeback With #Yashoda #SamanthaRuthPrabhu" .Another user wrote, "First of all a warm hug it was very painful to live without seeing a glimpse of yours since 2 months Your presence is more happier for me than any update".

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hari-Harish the director of the movie said, “The backdrop of the story is about a crime which is happening without the knowledge of anyone in the society. The crime which we are showing is based on a true incident but we have added some psychological thriller flavour to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes is the plot".

Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma are also featured in the movie. The film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. After the remarkable performance in The Family Man 2 series, the beautiful actress has really stirred the interest of her fans.

Also Read: Kantara: Rajinikanth praises Rishabh Shetty, says 'the movie gave me goosebumps'

Also Read: Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film smashes Yash's KGF, enjoys remarkable business

Latest Entertainment News