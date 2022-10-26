Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film smashes Yash's KGF, enjoys remarkable business

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAKSHI4YOU Kantara Box Office Collection

Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Hindi is enjoying a phenomenal business. Despite no star appearances, the Hindi version of the Kannada film is turning out to be a hit now. After becoming a regional success and taking the crown for the third highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, Kantara is refusing to slow down at the box office. On Day 12, it crossed Rs 25-crore mark. Additionally, the Diwali holiday proved positive for Shetty's starrer. Good word-of-mouth has helped the film's business in Hindi. Going ahead, it looks like the movie may very well do collections of Rs 30 crore in the Hindi version, which will be great news for the makers.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Report

The actioner which was released in Hindi on October 14 has raked in good numbers. On Tuesday, October 25, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#Kantara *#Hindi version* is rock-steady on [second] Mon… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.55 cr, Sun 2.65 cr, Mon 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 24.15 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC." Rishab Shetty, the actor, and director of Kantara, has been elated with the response the film has been getting worldwide. On the second weekend, the business of Kantara has been good.

Kantara smashes KGF 2’s record in Karnataka

According to Box Office Collection, Kantara has become the most watched film in Karnataka as it crossed the footfalls of both KGF films. "The film is the second highest grosser after KGF 2 but in terms of footfalls it has crossed that film as it gets 77 lakh footfalls in Karnataka. The business of 115 crore nett apprx. In fact it is not KGF2 but KGF1 which led in terms of footfalls in Karnataka. KGF 1 had amassed 75 lakh footfalls while KGF 2 got 72 lakh though KGF 2 is the biggest grosser. Kantara is possibly on course to be the first film to get 1 crore footfalls in Karnataka and also beat the business of KGF 2 to become the highest grosser," BoI said.

Kantara makers land in controversy

Kantara has been accused of plagiarism by popular Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge. The Indian music company on Tuesday, warned of legal action against the makers of Rishab Shetty's films for copying their song. The band pointed out that the song Varaha Roopam from Kantara is a copy of its song Navarasam.

