Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's biggest opener of 2022 edges past Thank God

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AKSHAYKUMAR Ram Setu movie stars Akshay Kumar as an archaeologist

Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 1: The latest Bollywood film starring Akshay Kumar has managed to get a good opening. On the day of release, Ram Setu has earned Rs 15 crore in India, thus becoming the best opener for Akshay in 2022. Earlier this year, Akshay has featured in three theatrical releases- Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan- and one direct to OTT release- Cuttputlli. With all his films getting an underwhelming response from the fans, all eyes will be on how Ram Setu performs at the box office.

Ram Setu opens well in mass circuits

Even though Ram Setu's advance booking was less, the movie registered a good opening due to walk-in audience in the evening. The mass circuits in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Central India are responding well to the film. As per a report in Box Office India, the film saw an opening of Rs 15 crore, which is second best for a Hindi original film in 2022, only after Brahmastra Part 1. For Akshay, who has seen 3 theatrical releases this year, Ram Setu is his best opening film. Despite mixed reviews, the movie has seen a good day one business. It will be interesting to see its trajectory hereon.

Read: Ram Setu Movie Review: Akshay Kumar starrer will appeal to sensibilities of 5-year-olds

Ram Setu opens better than Thank God

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God hit the big screens simultaneously on October 25 with Ram Setu. On the opening day, the collections of Ram Setu were way ahead of Thank God. Ajay's film started on a decent note and collected Rs 8-10 crore on the opening day. Since Thank God is a comedy, it would want see the patronage of family audience in the coming days. However, since Ram Setu is also meant for family audience, both movies would try to win the favour of the movie goers.

Read: The Ghost OTT release: When, where to watch Nagarjuna starrer action thriller

About Ram Setu movie

In Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar plays an archeologist who is tasked with proving whether 'Ram Setu' is a man made structure or a result of natural phenomenon. He is joined on his expedition by Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays an environmentalist, and Satya Dev as AP, who is their their guide in Sri Lanka.

Latest Bollywood News