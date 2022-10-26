Kantara: Rajinikanth praises Rishabh Shetty, says 'the movie gave me goosebumps'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth praises Rishabh Shetty's Kantara

Rishabh Shetty's blockbuster Kannada movie, 'Kantara' is breaking all the records and seems unstoppable in collecting praise from the audience. Even the biggest superstar of India, Rajinikanth could stop himself from applauding the movie. The megastar took to his Twitter handle and honored Rishabh's work. On his Twitter, Rajini sir praised Shetty's acting, direction and writing skills and said 'hats off' to his brilliance. He further wrote, "The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab. Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema" .

Read the post here:

Getting praise from the God of south cinema himself made Risabh Shetty totally stunned and overwhelmed. He then reacted to Rajini's tweet and wrote, "Dear @rajinikanth sir you are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir".

After becoming a regional success and taking the crown for the third highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, Kantara refuses to slow down at the box office. On Day 12, it crossed Rs 25-crore mark. Additionally, the Diwali holiday proved positive for Shetty's starrer. Good word-of-mouth has helped the film's business in Hindi. The Hindi version of the film was released on October 14, and the Rishab Shetty-starrer earned about Rs 1.27 crore on its opening day. On Diwali (October 24), the film minted good numbers.

The film is the second highest grosser after KGF 2 but in terms of footfalls, it has crossed that film as it gets 77 lakh footfalls in Karnataka. Kantara is possibly on course to be the first film to get 1 crore footfalls in Karnataka and also beat the business of KGF 2 to become the highest grosser.

