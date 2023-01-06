Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover to enter politics; compares himself to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHNEERGROVER Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover to enter politics

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover has formed a massive fan following after his appearance on the business reality show. His bluntness and one-liners won him a lot of admiration from the populace. After dominating the business world, the shark has now declared his ambition to enter politics and hinted that the change in direction may occur relatively soon. In an episode of The Ranveer Show podcast, he stated that after making a name for himself in the business world, entering politics and contributing to the building of the nation felt like the ideal next step in achieving a greater impact.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashneer said he wants to advance to the next level and become a minister. He emphasised that he need to achieve something bigger next and that he want to make a difference. And ultimately, politics is the only way to make that happen.

He added that his desire to become a minister has not crystallised yet and emphasised that it will undoubtedly take place over the next five to seven years. He added that, looking back, he believes life had already been preparing him for that life (politics).

Grover was quizzed that isn't it too early, he replied, "You celebrated Rishi Sunak becoming a PM at 42, if I aim for 45 they think it’s too soon."

Meanwhile, despite becoming a huge star during the show's first season, Ashneer did not come back for the show's newly released second season.

Earlier, speaking to RedFM, where he was promoting his autobiography, Doglapan, Grover was quizzed about whether the show was unable to get him for Shark Tank India Season 2 since they couldn't afford him. He replied, "Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai (You just cannot afford a person through money, it's about status as well)."

Speaking of Shark Tank India 2, the season has started airing on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM, people are hooked to their screens watching the intriguing business reality show.

