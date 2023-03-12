Shark Tank India 2 Finale: Vineeta & her husband Kaushik strike Rs 5 cr deal with all sharks

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAUSHIKMKJ Shark Tank India 2 Finale: Vineeta strike Rs 5 cr deal

Shark Tank 2, which premiered on January 2, is in its last leg with the finale week premiering. The business reality show features six sharks that include Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal. It has sparked an entrepreneurial wave in the country and altered people's perceptions of business. A recent episode came as a surprise for fans as Vineeta Singh and her husband Kaushik Mukherjee switched roles as they pitched their cosmetic brand Sugar to the five Sharks.

Shark Vineeta Singh, and her husband Kaushik Mukherjee, arrived as a true showstopper pitch. They put on a fantastic presentation for their cosmetics brand, Sugar. They requested Rs 1 crore for 2% equity. Vineeta revealed that they were unable to find an investor after 2013. They eventually sealed the deal with Rs 5 crore for 5% from all five sharks and it became one of the most iconic pitches of the season.

The day's other intriguing pitch came from well-known actress Parul Gulati, who showcased her line of hair extensions. Parul claimed that she works on her business in addition to acting. The sharks were thrilled with her hair extension brand, and shark Amit Jain offered her exactly what Gulati requested: Rs 1 crore for 2% of the equity.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank Season 2 is hosted by comedian Rahul Dua who replaced Rannvijay Singha this season. The show features Anupam Mittal (Founder-CEO of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder-CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder-CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (Co-Founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com). Amit Jain replaced Ashneer Grover in Season 2.

Also read: TIGER 3: Salman Khan spotted in leaked BTS photos that promise an action-packed adventure

Also read: South African rapper Costa Titch dies after collapsing during a performance

Latest Entertainment News