South African rapper Costa Titch dies after collapsing during a performance

South African rapper and songwriter, Costa Titch, passed away after collapsing during the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg. The 27-year-old musician was performing one of his songs when he collapsed on stage. Later, he rose up and resumed his performance, only to go unconscious. The cause of his death is yet to be determined.

Social media is buzzing with a video of Costa Titch fainting on stage. In the video, the rapper collapses while singing, then gets up and performs again as the audience cheers. He collapsed again unexpectedly, and when he didn't get up, people rushed to his aid.

His death was confirmed by his family on social media. They released a statement on Costa Titch' official Instagram handle. The note read, "Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name "Costa Titch". It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth. As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves."

The note further stated, "The Tsobanadiou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord."

