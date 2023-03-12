Satish Kaushik's death case: Authorities launch an investigation after woman alleges foul play

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SATISHKAUSHIK Satish Kaushik's death case

Satish Kaushik left for his heavenly abode at the age of 66 on Thursday, March 9. The actor-filmmaker passed away unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack. The actor felt uneasy after celebrating Holi with friends and family in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead when he reached there. He is now survived by his wife, Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika, who is 10 years old. Days after his death, the police are probing the case of the late actor. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to coronary artery blockage, which is associated with coronary artery diseases.

Going by the latest report of ANI, "In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, inquiry initiated into allegations of foul play made by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. Woman to be called by police to record her statement: Delhi Police."

On Saturday, ANI reported, "A crime team of district police visited the farmhouse in southwest Delhi where the party was organised & recovered some medicines."

The news agency reported that "Party was organized at the farmhouse of an industrialist. Police is going through the guest list. The party was attended by an industrialist who is wanted in a case."

The report also states that no prohibited medications have been discovered, although it is being investigated which salts were found in the medicines. Police are awaiting the viscera report. It won't be clear what Satish Kaushik had eaten until the report has been examined.

