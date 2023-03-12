Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit passes away at 91; last rites to be held today

Sunday, March 12, 2023
     
Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit left for her heavenly abode on Sunday.

Reported By : Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna Written By : Akshat Sundrani | New Delhi
Updated on: March 12, 2023 11:06 IST
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene's mother Snehlata Dixit passed away on March 12 at the age of 91. The cause of her death is yet to be determined. The last rites will be held at the Worli crematorium on Sunday at around 3:00 p.m.

In a joint statement, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene shared the tragic news. The statement read, "Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."

In June 2022, Madhuri shared an adorable birthday wish for her mother on social media. Sharing some unseen photos, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s befriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness."

In 2013, Madhuri's mother joined her to record a song for 'Gulaab Gang'. Narrating the incident, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha told IANS, “When we approached Madhuri to sing a song in the film, she happily agreed to do so. When she came for the recording, she came with her mom and we discovered her mom is a very good singer. So we asked her mom if she could sing a song. Eventually, we got both Madhuri and her mom to sing a song in the film.”

