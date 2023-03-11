When Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar turned therapists for depressed Kapil Sharma | Aap Ki Adalat EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kapil Sharma with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharm graced India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat where India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma grilled him about his obsession with movies, his two personalities as well as his being a 'late comer'. The comedian dodged all the accusations with his charming personality and opened up about a time in his life when anxiety and depression had taken over his mental well-being. Kapil explained that he made many wrong moves during that time and felt helpless and lonely. There was a time when Kapil Sharma had to cancel the shows of his popular comedy show because he was unable to come and shoot because of his anxiety issues. Even when the shoot was with big Bollywood names like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

Talking to Rajat Sharma about the same, Kapil Sharma revealed that at that time, there were days when he wanted to just lock himself up in a room and not talk to anybody and then, there were days when he would get up and go for the shoots. He also started drinking a lot at that time which was reflected in his angry tweets at the night. Kapil explained that his wife Ginni's support and golden words from the likes of SRK and Akshay Kumar pushed him to overcome depression.

Kapil Sharma said that once Shah Rukh Khan was shooting near his location so he called the comedian, got him to sit in his car, and consoled him for over an hour. He said, "It was a phase of anxiety and depression for me. I was not in a position to work. My work was to make people laugh, but if one is not happy oneself, how can he make others laugh. So I started drinking. Well, I did not make other stars wait, but many shootings were cancelled. I felt sad when Ajay Devgn Saheb's shoot was cancelled. He loves me, and he knew artistes go through such phases. One night, Shahrukh Bhai was shooting in Film City, he came in his car at night, took me out and for nearly an hour he explained to me "itna tujhe pyaar mil raha hai, tu itna kyun tension le raha hai", par woh cheez mere control me nahin thi, Sir. (things were not under my control)." Similarly, he revealed that Akshay Kumar also talked to him a lot at that time and guided him to be better.

Kapil Sharma went on, "I knew I would come out of that phase, but I felt I will not be able to talk if I come out in daylight, when the rays of Sun strike my eyes. I can speak to a crowd of one lakh people, but at that time, I was even unable to speak to even four persons. Depression was a subject which we never heard in our home town (Amritsar). We had heard about headache and stomach ache, we didn't know what was this depression and anxiety? Akshay Paaji called me to his set, he also explained to me with care. It was a really sad phase,"

Kapil Sharma confessed to Rajat Sharma that all his actions were a result of his depression and now he is in a happy place. He also credited his wife Ginni for bringing stability to his life and motivating him to be a better person. His kids further push him to do good work and act as a role model.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is currently seen leaving the audience laughing in his show- The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on TV every weekend. He also has his next Bollywood movie 'Zwigato' ready to be released on March 17. The film is directed by Nandita Das and also stars Shahana Goswami. The film is about a man named Manas (Kapil) who loses his managerial job during the Covid lockdown and is forced to take up the job of a delivery boy. How he survives in that competitive environment when all the delivery boys are working to earn the incentives and how he takes care of his family makes the core of the film.

Watch Zwigato trailer here-

