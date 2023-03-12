Sunday, March 12, 2023
     
TIGER 3: Salman Khan spotted in leaked BTS photos that promise an action-packed adventure

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of the year. Some unseen pictures from the sets of the film are going viral, revealing the actor's look.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2023 16:18 IST
TIGER 3: Salman Khan spotted in leaked BTS photos
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN TIGER 3: Salman Khan spotted in leaked BTS photos

Some unseen pictures from the sets of Salman Khan's much-awaited film 'Tiger 3' have been leaked. The actor is currently busy shooting this film in Turkey. Salman Khan recently shared a picture from the shoot that made waves on the internet. Now some unseen pictures from the set are going viral on Twitter. The BTS photos from the massive action movie reveal Salman's look, which has fans screaming with excitement.

In the unseen pictures, Salman is seen in a brown shirt and black pants. A picture from the sets shows the actor sitting on a boat. In one of the photographs, he is seen conversing with the stunt director. He also posed with some men in police uniform.

Shah Rukh Khan will soon shoot a sequence with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'. Filmmakers Aditya Chopra and Manish Sharma have done six months of planning regarding the scene to make it a visual feast for fans. Fans will be able to see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reuniting in 'Tiger 3' soon after the film 'Pathaan'.

Salman Khan's much-awaited film is going to be an action-packed entertainer. 'Tiger 3', directed by Maneesh Sharma, stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is slated to hit screens around Diwali this year.

Shah Rukh Khan will make a special cameo in his Pathaan avatar in the film 'Tiger 3'. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is releasing on the occasion of Eid this year. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde. The film also marks the debut of Shehnaaz Gill. 

