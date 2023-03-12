Satish Kaushik's manager reveals his last words: 'Mai marna nahi chahta, mujhe bacha lo'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SATISHKAUSHIK Satish Kaushik's manager reveals his last words

Satish Kaushik's sudden death has sent shockwaves through the film industry. The actor and filmmaker was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while traveling in a car. His body was brought to Mumbai on March 9. The last rites were held at Versova Crematorium. Santosh Rai, Satish Kaushik's manager, who was present with him on that tragic Delhi night, has recalled his final words and his final hour. moments were.

Satish Kaushik's manager told The Times of India that on the fateful night, they were sleeping in their respective rooms at the hotel in Delhi when Satish began shouting out his name around 12.05 a.m. His manager Santosh said, "At 12:05 am he started calling out my name very loudly. I came running and asked him, "What happened, sir? Kyun chilla rahe ho? Why didn't you call me on phone instead?" He told me, "Listen, I am having difficulty in breathing. Please take me to a doctor."

Santosh added, describing what transpired in the car, "As we started and went a little ahead, his chest pain increased and he said, "Jaldi chalo hospital. "Then, he put his head on my shoulder and said, "Santosh, main marna nahin chahta, mujhe bacha lo." Immediately, he and I went towards the car and he sat down."

His manager also stated, "He (Satish Kaushik) held me and said, Mujhe Vanshika ke liye jeena hai. Mujhe lagta hai main nahi bachunga. Shashi aur Vanshika ka khayyal rakhna".

Meanwhile, the late actor Satish Kaushik was 66 and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika. He was one of the finest actors in Bollywood, who played some memorable characters like Manu Manek Mundra and Advocate Sadhuram. He was born on April 13, 1956, and was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India.

