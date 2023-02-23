Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur reveals how her son reacted to second marriage with Nikhil Patel

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DALLJIETKAUR Dalljiet reveals how her son reacted to second wedding

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur is all set for her second marriage with NRI businessman Nikhil Patel. The actress previously wed actor and Bigg Boss 16 participant Shalin Bhanot. They have a son named Jaydon; however, following their split, the actress was granted custody. In a recent interview, Dalljiet disclosed how her son reacted to the news of her second marriage to Nikhil Patel.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, "When Jaydon met Nikhil for the first time, he ended up calling him 'papa' very organically. He's aware that I have met people before too but this time it happened very instinctively with him, the warmth that Nikhil gave was very fatherly. Jaydon is very excited about relocating to Kenya. He goes and tells everyone, 'You know, I have a papa and he's going to do this for me.' He's very excited but understands that he already has a papa - an acknowledgment of Shalin (Bhanot) but now he feels that there is someone, who is going to stay with him, drop him and pick him up from school, and when mom is at work then papa will be around to take care. He is in a very happy space right now."

Further, the actress was asked if, more than having a life partner, she wanted a father for Jaydon. Dalljiet responded, "From a mother's perspective, everything has to fall in place for Jaydon. If I was in love and I realised that he may not be a good father then it would be a failed marriage. Somebody could have thought that he is a great father but doesn't want to spend time with me, then again, it is a failed marriage. I wanted companionship, somebody who would fall in love with me, we would do things together, and watch TV together. My requirement as a girl is as much as a mother, so there are no comparisons."

For the uninitiated, Dalljiet is getting married in March, and she will be relocating to Nairobi (Africa) for a few years as Nikhil is currently working there. The pair will eventually move back to London. The duo got engaged in Nepal on January 3.

