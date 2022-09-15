Shailesh Lodha takes a dig at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi with his new satire

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSHAILESHLODHA Shailesh Lodha

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining fans for over 14 years and actor Shailesh Lodha has been an integral part of the show since the beginning. His quitting the show came as a huge shock for fans. However, producer Asit Modi found the new 'Mehta Saheb' in TV actor Sachin Shroff who has even begun shooting. While the fans are trying to accept the new face of Tarak Mehta, Shailesh Lodha took to Instagram to share a new satire. As he talked about dishonesty and ego, it appears that the actor's new lines are a dig at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi.

Shailesh Lodha wrotein Hindi, "एक ताज़ा व्यंग्य कविता मेरा ही चेहरा सब से बड़ा हो यार तुम कितने असुरक्षित और डरे हो परिभाषा तक नहीं जानते ईमान की इतनी बार अपना कहा बदलते हो कीमत तो पता ही नहीं ज़ुबान की अगर तुम में आत्मा होती तो पूछता क्या कभी उसे टटोला था वैसे एक सवाल ज़रूर है आख़री बार तुमने सच कब बोला था? #शैलेशकीशैली."

As soon as the actor dropped the satire, fans believed that it was the perfect timing as he was replaced in the show by Sachin Shroff. A user wrote, "Kya tanj mara hai tmkoc par. (What a great dig at TMKOC)" Another said, "Sir aapki kavita me message hai... Sacchai hai... Aapki kavita ek nayi urja, takad deti hai. Big fan sir (Your poem has a message.... it has truth... your poem brings a new fire)"

Meanwhile, producer Asit Modi earlier revealed that he tried to mend things with Shailesh Lodha so that he comes back as Tarak Mehta but things did not work out. He told IANS, "I spoke to him at length before he left but I could do nothing as he got some new opportunity and was keen to exit. We want him to come back. But I cannot wait endlessly for anyone. The show is bigger than each one of us and for the audience I have to look for his replacement if he is not coming back."

Confirming that Sachin Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha as the new 'Tarak Mehta', he said, "Yes, we have cast Sachin Shroff in our show. We wanted a face that is known and connects well with the audience and Sachin had worked in a number of shows. Moreover, we wanted a committed actor and he is the perfect choice for us in that terms also."

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

First aired on July 28, 2008, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the popular sitcoms which deals with societal issues. It was one of the TV shows that tried to create awareness about the Covid pandemic by adapting it in its storyline.

It features Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, and Tanuj Mahashabde, among others.

