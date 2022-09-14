Alia Bhatt or Malaika Arora in Rs 98k Balenciaga shirt- Who slayed it better?

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora in Rs 98k Balenciaga shirt

Alia Bhatt has been making waves in the fashion industry with her impeccable style and unique confidence that she carries with whatever she wears. The actress is known to be comfortable with her looks. On the other hand, Malaika Arora has been an epitome of beauty since the beginning. There have many times when Malaika Arora has set fire to the internet with her jaw-dropping looks and style quotient.

Recently, Malaika was papped in Mumbai wearing a Balenciaga shirt and looked like a hot mess. However, as soon as the pictures popped on the internet, fans couldn't help but find similarities with one of Alia Bhatt's looks.

Malaika Arora looked mesmerizing in Balenciaga's scribble fluid shirt in white that she paired with a trendy Chanel sling bag worth Rs 4 lakh. She turned the signature-logo Balenciaga shirt worth Rs 98k into a dress and flaunted her toned legs.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIMalaika Arora in Rs 98k Balenciaga shirt

On the other hand, a similar look of Alia Bhatt had gone viral a few days ago. The actress was spotted at the airport in April donning the same Balenciaga shirt. She paired it with black mini shorts and a Celine handbag. She uplifted the look with gold hoop earrings, circular gold framed sunnies, and white woolly flip-flops.

Both Alia and Malaika kept their hairdo in a sleek ponytail.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEAlia Bhatt in Rs 98k Balenciaga shirt

Now fans are divided over who slayed the look better. Is it Alia Bhatt or Malaika Arora?

Also Read: Radhika Madan looks smoking hot in black shirtless blazer ruling the streets of Toronto

Also Read: Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran gives perfect Indian bride vibes in Manish Malhotra's lehenga, see pics

Read More Lifestyle News