Radhika Madan looks smoking hot in black shirtless blazer ruling the streets of Toronto

Actress Radhika Madan is currently in Toronto with the whole team for her new film ‘Kacchey Limbu’. As their film is soon going to make its international debut at the famous 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Radhika is painting the town red with her glamour. The red carpet of the festival witnessed some of the best fashionable picks. Even our Bollywood beauty, Radhika set the temperature soaring with her smoking hot looks. One can’t take their eyes off the leading actress of ‘Shiddat’. She looked sizzling as she chose to go shirtless in an all-black crop jacket and matching pants ensemble.

On Tuesday, taking to her Instagram, Radhika shared a couple of pictures of herself from the event. Her photos left everyone impressed with her sassy styles, glamorous cuts, and otherworldly confidence.

Decoding her fashion:

The fashionable outfit that Radhika Madan was seen wearing was designed by Neeta Lulla. Her funky accessories along with her golden statement choker were distinctive. Her crop jacket had a pinstripe pattern, satin-silk notch lapel collars, full sleeves, with padded shoulders. The jacket was open from the front revealing her midriff with an asymmetrical hemline. She paired it with high-waisted black pinstripe satin pants with a flared hem and an ankle length.

The actress completed her look with a gold layered chain necklace, rings and black pointed Louboutin stilettos. She accessorised her shirtless outfit with chains, that added glamour to her entire look.

Decoding her makeup:

The actress decided to go with a no-makeup makeup look. She kept her eyes soft and smokey with sleek eyeliner, bare lips, flushed cheeks, dazzling highlighter, mascara on the lashes, and contouring. Her hair was side-parted, open and wavy.

Meanwhile, her film ‘Kacchey Limbu’ garnered several awards at the film festival. It focuses on freedom of choice that many women in India do not get to enjoy. It stars Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha, and Ayush Mehra in the lead roles.

On the work front, Radhika will be next seen in Homi Adajania's film which is yet to be titled, ‘Kuttey’ opposite Arjun Kapoor, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake and Happy Teacher's Day.

