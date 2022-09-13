Hair Care Tips: Does trimming your hair really help them grow faster?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Does trimming your hair really help them grow faster?

We all want long, healthy locks that we can flaunt, twist and turn and make them into trending hairstyles and the best advice we get from everyone is to get regular trimming done. People have always believed that if they cut their locks every few days their hair will grow longer, wondering if this is true, let’s find out the truth behind this!

The answer is no, regular trimming will not grow your hair, it does not stimulate hair growth, as cutting your hair doesn’t affect the follicles of your hair which in reality affect the growth of your hair. So, something that has nothing to do with your scalp, how will it make your hair grow.

Then, why bother going for regular trimming sessions?

While regular trims will not make your hair grow faster, but it will make your hair look healthier, thicker, shiner as all the dead hair is chopped off. Trimming the hair on a regular basis also encourages it to grow in the right direction, and maintains the texture and length of the hair. Those who are prone to split ends need to go for regular trims as split ends make the hair weaker, so they break easily and in result hamper the growth of your hair.

Also, snipping off those dead ends will show your haircut, the right hair length and will make them look bouncer. Don’t worry about cutting off 1 cm, your hair anyway grows 1 to 1.5 cm each month on an average, so you will still have long locks a month after your trim. If you don’t want your hairdresser to tamper your hair length even a bit, tell him to ‘dust your hair’, this only removes split ends, dead and damaged hair and doesn’t touch your hair length at all.

So, if trimming will not make your hair grow faster, what will?

Nothing can beat a good oil head massage. When we massage our hair, we are actually working on something that promotes hair growth, that is follicles. While massaging the blood circulation increases which delivers the right nutrients and oxygen to hair follicles which results in hair growth. If you are wondering which oils can make your massage wholesome then think of coconut oil, castor oil mixed with any carrier oil or almond oil. A massage every week can keep your dead hair at bay.

There is no point having long hair if they look limp, dry and dull. For hair to look long it is extremely important that they are thick and strong. For that you need to have a balanced diet which includes loads of protein, omega 3 and zinc in it. You cannot have healthy long hair if you don’t eat right, so add lots of green leafy vegetables, fruits and yes, a lot of water in your diet.

An age-old ingredient that is known to make your hair grow is amla. You can either eat it which is beneficial for both hair and skin & you can apply it too in the form of a paste. In a bowl, mix 2 teaspoons of amla powder and 2 teaspoons of shikakai powder and a little bit of water to make a smooth paste. Don't let it get watery. Apply the mix to your scalp and hair and wait for about 45 minutes. After this, shampoo your hair in normal water. You can follow this routine once a week.

The takeaway

Sorry to bust the myth, but regular trims will not grow your hair longer but that doesn’t mean you leave them to grow on their own. You need to do away with your dead hair, split ends to bring back life into your hair. A proper scalp care will stimulate hair growth so while you are taking care of your locks remember it’s the scalp that the scalp too needs equal nourishment & care.

