Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran gives perfect Indian bride vibes in Manish Malhotra's lehenga, see pics

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran stunned in her latest pictures as she dressed up in ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra's lehenga. Chandran has Tamilian roots and looked exquisite in traditional Indian wear. her latest images for a magazine cover stunned the netizens, who were all praise for her elegance and beauty. Chandran's photoshoot and pictures have been trending on social media with Bridgerton fans circulating them on various platforms.

Charithra Chandran's bridal look impresses fans

Charithra Chandran looked pretty in a white full-sleeved blouse and embroidered lehenga. She completed her look in a matching veil on her head. The stunning designs are from Manish Malhotra's Khaab Mijwan 2022 collection. As a bride, Chandran posed with a bouquet of flowers in her hands. She did minimal makeup and wore very little jewellery. After her pics were shared on social media, fans of Bridgerton were instantly reminded of her character Edwina Sharma from the popular Netflix series.

Charithra Chandran on dressing up as Indian bride

After sharing her bridal look on social media, Chandran shared her thoughts on her look, as she wrote, "I will never say no to dressing up as an Indian Bride. Presenting @cntravellerindia annual Destination Wedding Guide, dressed in Manish Malhotra’s (@manishmalhotra05 ) elegant Khaab Mijwan 2022 collection. Complimentary with their August-September-October issue — on stands soon! The Big Fat Indian Wedding has become even more fabulous. This season is all about unique personalised celebrations where every last detail matters (sic)."

Her different avatars from Manish Malhotra's collection were equally impressive. Take a look.

