Who was Sharif Osman Hadi, student leader whose death sparked massive protests in Bangladesh?

Dhaka:

A late-night protest erupted across Bangladesh on Thursday following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi, a key leader during protests against the Sheikh Hasina government and the convener of Inquilab Mancha, was shot in the head last week while campaigning for the February 12 general elections. He was initially admitted to Dhaka Medical College but was shifted to Singapore later, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday (December 18).

"Mr Sharif Osman Hadi was evacuated by air from Bangladesh to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit on 15 December 2025 to receive emergency medical treatment. Despite the best efforts of the doctors from SGH and the National Neuroscience Institute, Mr Hadi succumbed to his injuries on 18 December 2025," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore said in a statement.

Who was Sharif Osman Hadi?

The 32-year-old was a fierce critic of Sheikh Hasina and had actively participated in the July uprising in Bangladesh that led to the former prime minister's ouster. A vocal critic of the Awami League, Hadi was at the forefront of efforts to dismantle Hasina's party. His group, Inquilab Mancha, also promoted anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh. It must be noted that Hasina is in India following her ouster from power.

Hadi was also planning to contest the upcoming general elections from a constituency in Dhaka. His party has been barred by the Yunus government to contest the elections, though.

Probe ordered over Hadi's killing

The Yunus government is currently investing Hadi's killing and vowed that the killers will not be spared. "Hadi was the enemy of the defeated fascist terrorist forces. We shall again defeat those who tried to silence his voice and instil fear among the revolutionaries," Yunsu said, declaring a state mourning on Saturday.

The police have arrested the family of main suspect Foysal Karim Masud, including his wife. Meanwhile, Hadi's supporters have blamed India for his killing and alleged that the killers fled to the neighbouring country after the incident. They have also called upon the Yunus government to close the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

During Thursday's late night protests, some of the agitators even raised anti-India slogans and also targeted Hasina's Awami League office. Since the Yunus government came to power in Bangladesh, it has been accused for the rise of Islamists.