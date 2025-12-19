How many runs does Abhishek Sharma need to break Virat Kohli's national record set in 2016? Abhishek Sharma needs only 47 runs to break Virat Kohli's legendary national record of most runs by an Indian in T20s in a single calendar year, which he set in 2016. The fifth T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad is Abhishek's last chance to break the record in 2025.

India opener Abhishek Sharma was ruthless in the 2025 calendar year. In 20 T20Is, he smacked 825 runs at a blistering strike rate of 195.03. He set the tone at the top of the order, courtesy of which India won the Asia Cup 2025, beating Pakistan in the final and series against England and Australia and now, on the verge of winning the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Even in IPL and SMAT, Abhishek managed to keep up with the momentum, scoring 1567 runs so far in T20s this year. Now, his dream run in 2025 can turn legendary if the southpaw manages to score at least 47 runs in the fifth T20I against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With these many runs, he could surpass the maestro Virat Kohli for most runs by an Indian batter in a calendar year in T20 cricket.

Kohli holds the spot with 1614 runs he scored in 2016. He was phenomenal in that year, having scored four centuries and batted at an average of 89.66. Abhishek now holds the perfect opportunity to surpass Kohli and set a new standard in Indian cricket. He has found good starts so far in the series against South Africa, but hasn’t been able to convert those. The fifth T20I is the perfect opportunity for the youngster to get back to the rhythm and create history.

Most runs by an Indian batter in a single year in T20s

Player Matches Runs Year Virat Kohli 31 1614 2016 Abhishek Sharma 39 1568 2025

India lead 2-1 in the series

India currently have a 2-1 lead over South Africa in the five-match series. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the first T20I before the Proteas bounced back in Mullanpur. The hosts returned to winning ways in Dharamsala, while the fourth T20I was called off due to excessive fog.

Meanwhile, ahead of the fifth T20I, the Indian camp suffered a double blow as Axar Patel and Shubman Gill were ruled out of the series. Sanju Samson is expected to open the batting alongside Abhishek.