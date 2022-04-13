I tried but I am tired: After a cryptic note, Sasural Simar Ka actress Nikki Sharma deletes all posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANGAD_KALINDI Nikki Sharma

Actress Nikki Sharma, who has been a part of popular television shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Brahmarakshas 2 shocked her fans by sharing a cryptic note. Everyone was further shocked when she deleted all her posts from social media and wrote, “I tried but I am tired, I want to be free from my own thoughts now.”

While netizens were still trying to figure things her co-star Abhishek Bhalerao hyped up things by tweeting about Nikki's post and saying that he has been trying to reach her but hadn't been able to.

In a now-deleted tweet, Bhalerao expressed his concerns writing, “My co-actress from a tv show Sasural Simar Ka deleted all posts and that message is on the Instagram story for over three hours now. I tried to get to her from all ways possible from email and mutuals too but was not able to reach out. I thought for too long if I should escalate this or not but."

In another deleted Twitter post by the actor, he tagged the official Twitter handles of Dipika Kakar and Dheeraj and wrote: “I am sitting on the thought if it will be taking it too far by involving cops. I am tweeting it here and tagging other fellow actors and actresses who have worked together to help her by somehow reaching out to her."

Actress Suzanne Bernert retweeted Bhalerao’s post and wrote, “Nikki Sharma’s Instagram gone and an ominous Instagram post. Praying that everything is alright."

Later, it was informed that Nikki has been feeling down but she is fine and will not do anything untoward, reports ETimes.

Back in 2020, Nikki opened up about her journey and how she made it to popular shows. "I was just a young girl when I began my journey. I started out by being part of a talent show where Sonali Bendre ma'am was the judge. I had gone quite far ahead in the competition, before I got eliminated and just before I left the show, Sonali ma'am met me and told me that I should try acting on television. I took her advice seriously and took the plunge," Nikki told IANS.

"However, the initial journey was a bit difficult. But I still managed to learn quite a lot, especially after I found myself exploring different kind of roles. I will have to say that she actually convinced me to venture into acting and without her advice, I wouldn't be here today," added the actress.

While her friends were aware that she would step into acting or modelling, it was quite a task to convince her parents.

"Coming from a strong academic background, I had to really persuade them to let me audition for shows and that's what made me realise my love for showbiz. I got my acting break in 2015 and there is no looking back now. Acting has always been my passion and I have learnt it live on sets by working with some of the biggest names and I wouldn't have done it any different," said the actress.