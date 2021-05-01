Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID-19; Aly Goni wishes for her speedy recovery

Bigg Boss 14 winner and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram and informed her fans. The actress shared a positive post updating fans about her health condition. She said that she will be under home quarantine for the next seventeen days and asked all who have come in contact with her to get themselves tested.

The post read, "I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for next 17 days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested!” Rubina captioned the post as “Covid positive.”

Rubina's friends and colleagues from the industry poured in their good wishes for the actress in the comments section. Aly Goni wrote, “Ya Allah reham please Take care rubi.” Rahul Mahajan said, “Get well soon my friend may god bless you with Quick recovery” and Drashti Dhami commented, "Take care."

Recently, Rubina was in the news when she announced that a hacker had been trying to get into her social media account. "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account and the location is Delhi. Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through," Rubina wrote on her verified Instagram page. "You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste," she wrote as caption, with her post.

