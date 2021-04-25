Rubina Dilaik, Dipika Kakar's BTS pictures go viral, fans rejoice to see 2 Bigg Boss winners together

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MSRASHMI2002_ Rubina Dilaik, Dipika Kakar's BTS pictures go viral as fans rejoice to see 2 Bigg Boss winners together

Television's popular actress' Rubina Dilaik and Dipika Kakkar enjoy a massive fanbase. A few pictures of the two leading ladies spending some time together have gone viral on the internet and their fans cannot keep calm. These pictures have sparked rumors that there are chances of Rubina who is seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Dipika who is currently doing Sasural Simar Ka 2 might come together for some interesting project.

Both the actresses were recently spotted having some fun time with their producer Rashmi Sharma. Rubina and Rashmi shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram Rubina wrote, "Who run the world???GIRLS@msrashmi2002_ @ms.dipika #womensupportingwomen #girl #power #rubinadilaik #bosslady #bts"

Many fans and followers bombarded the comments section with their wishes and love. Ex Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan dropped heart emoji. Amit Sobti wrote, 'Best', followed by two heart emojis.

Producer Rashmi also shared another set of pictures with a flower emoji in the caption.

Rashmi also posted a video with her two leading ladies and wrote, “Mere do Anmol Ratan Ek Soumya, Ek Simar.”

For the unversed, both Rubina and Dipika had been winners of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss. Dipika Kakar was the winner of Bigg Boss 12, while Rubina Dilaik was the winner of the recent season 14 of Bigg Boss. Both the actresses have recently made a comeback on their respective shows. Rubina returned as Saumya in Shakti after her BB stint and Dipika as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

