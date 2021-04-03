Rubina Dilaik's 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii' finds its antagonist in Kapil Nirmal

Image Source : PR FETCH Still from Shakti

Television show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii is soon going to introduce its villain. Actor Kapil Nirmal, will be seen essaying the role of a ruthless assassin. Kapil is best known for his starring role as the protagonist Yudhishthir Sisodia in the serial "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat".

Joining the team of Shakti, Nirmal shared details of his characters. He said, "I am playing the role of Jeet, a contract killer who is hired by Angel to kill Saumya. He is a man of few words and a menacing assassin who never fails. I am quite excited to play such a character. With Jeet in the picture, this will perhaps be the biggest challenge that Saumya will be facing on her return. This is a very interesting twist in the story, and I am sure that the viewers will love to see how this track unfolds.”

Meanwhile, there's a plot twist that awaits on the show. With Heer (played by Jigyasa Singh) and Virat’s (played by Simba Nagpal) love story entering a new phase, new characters are being introduced on the show. Rubina returns as Saumya, Heer's saviour, even as Angel (Sonam Arora) ropes in the assassin Jeet to eliminate the latter on the Colors show.

Rubina Dilaik returned to the show after a span of two years and will reprise her role of Saumya.

Talking about her return, the Bigg Boss 14 winner said, “Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show.”

