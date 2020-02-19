Roadies Revolution: Second episode of Rannvijay Singha's show to deal with sexual abuse and discrimination

Amidst a host of drumrolls and fanfare, Roadies is back with its 17th season - Roadies Revolution. From mental health to climate change to women's safety, discrimination and sexual abuse, this time, being a Roadie is about having a voice and making it heard at the right time. The first episode of the show began with Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa meeting contestants fighting with various social evils.

In its second episode, Roadies Revolution stood witness to contestants who have survived discrimination and sexual abuse and stand strong to tell their story today. With every celebrity leader backing a cause, they focused strongly on having similar sentiments in contestants, but in a quintessential Roadie way.

The episode opens with a rap by one of the contestants celebrating the leaders Neha, Raftaar, Nikhil and Prince along with the host Rannvijay. It further introduces people from various parts of the country who have used or had the urge to use their voice against any kind of unjust behaviour.

A Kashmiri contestant touched the hearts of celebrity leaders as he emphasized how his presence in Roadies can change the perception for youth in the valley. What also caught the eye was the story of another Army brat who shared his account of overcoming sexual abuse in the eighth standard.

With a bunch of maverick personalities striving for a social change and the leaders keen to amplify their voices, the 17th season has flagged off well.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries