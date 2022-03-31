Roadies 18 trailer: Sonu Sood starts adventurous ride with Baseer Ali, Muskan Jattana & others in South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MTV INDIA Roadies 18 trailer

After a long wait, season 18 of the youth-based reality show Roadies is all set to go live on April 8. On Thursday (March 31), the makers dropped the trailer of the new season titled-- MTV Roadies: Journey in South Africa. In the 30 seconds trailer, the new host Sonu Sood can be seen kickstarting the adventurous journey with contestants including Kevin Almasifar, Baseer Ali, Muskan Jattana, Ashish Bhatia, Yukti Arora, Kavya Khurana among others. This year, we will witness the participants challenging each other through various activities like mountain trekking, bungee jumping, canoeing, scuba diving, ziplining, sandboarding, snowboarding, and more. The adrenaline junkies will continue to chase that elusive rush over high water, to great heights, over sheer rock faces, and to the deepest depths.

Trailer:

In Roadies Season 18, Sonu Sood will be seen guiding and mentoring the contestants through the challenging, gritty and super-fun journey of the show. The new journey will be filled with surprising twists and turns.

Confirmed contestants

The show will witness a few old faces from the franchise. Baseer Ali who started his career with MTV India's 'Roadies Rising' will be seen once again. Speaking about the same, Baseer said, "Embarking on an all-new adventurous expedition with Sonu Sood sir has been no less than an honour for me." Aarushi Dutta, who has been a part of Splitsvilla 11 and Roadies Real Heroes will now be seen in MTV Roadies Journey to South Africa. Ashish who was earlier a part of Raftaar's team during Roadies Real Heroes in 2019 is all set to return to Sonu Sood's show. Known for his stint in MTV Roadies 1=2019 Kevin Almasifar is also going to be a part of the show. While a new face like Muskan Jattana, who is also known as Moosewali will be seen gracing season 18 of the youth-based reality adventure show.

Also read: Roadies 18: Baseer Ali, Muskan Jattana to Ashish Bhatia, CONFIRMED contestants of Sonu Sood's show

Where to watch

For the unversed, The first episode will be premiering on 8th April 2022, Friday to Sunday- 7 pm on MTV.

Also read: Roadies 18 Promo: Sonu Sood begins a new journey that's bigger, better and loaded with adventure | WATCH