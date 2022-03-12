Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SONUSOOD Roadies 18 Promo: Sonu Sood begins a new journey that's bigger, better and loaded with adventure | WATCH

The new promo of the upcoming season of the reality adventure show 'Roadies' was released on Saturday. Bringing an all-new experience, the audience will witness a new host, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, take on the mantle for the longest-running reality television show. The quirky video shows Sonu Sood being approached by one of the channel executives, to host the upcoming season. Sonu takes off to jog as the executive tags along to make an offer. They pass through mustard farms, the rustic locales of a small village before Sonu breaks it to him that he has already said yes to being the host.

Sonu Sood will be seen guiding and mentoring the contestants through the challenging, gritty and super-fun journey of the show. The new journey will take place in South Africa this time and will be filled with surprising twists and turns.

Talking about the show, the new season will be laced with picturesque locales, adventurous tasks, a revamped format and a brand-new host, and this time around the challenges will be daunting with MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa.

The final list of the contestants on the show will be revealed soon. The first episode will be premiering on 8th April 2022, Friday to Sunday- 7 pm on MTV.